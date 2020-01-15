Advanced search

Flybe saved - Airline collapse avoided as government says it will review air passenger duty

PUBLISHED: 09:55 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 15 January 2020

Sam Blewett

A Flybe flight departing. Picture: Pete Byrne/PA Wire

A Flybe flight departing. Picture: Pete Byrne/PA Wire

Flybe's collapse has been averted after the Government told the airline it would review air passenger duty (APD).

The Treasury announced on Tuesday (January 14) evening the loss-making carrier, based in Exeter, would continue operating after the review of the tax featured in rescue talks.

Environmental groups have warned cutting APD would hamper efforts to combat the climate crisis, while airlines claim that it restricts connectivity and passenger growth.

Flybe, Europe's largest regional carrier, confirmed it will 'continue to operate as normal' following the deal.

The emergency agreement seeks to prevent Flybe becoming the second UK carrier to fail in four months after Thomas Cook went bust in September.

Chancellor Sajid Javid said: "I welcome Flybe's confirmation that they will continue to operate as normal, safeguarding jobs in the UK and ensuring flights continue to serve communities across the whole of the UK.

"The reviews we are announcing today will help level up our economy. They will ensure that regional connections not only continue but flourish in the years to come - so that every nation and region can fulfil its potential."

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said she was 'delighted that we have managed to reach an agreement with Flybe shareholders to keep the company in operation'.

Flybe chief executive Mark Anderson welcomed the deal as a 'positive outcome for the UK' which 'will allow us to focus on delivering for our customers and planning for the future'.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said his department will 'undertake an urgent review into how we can level up the country by strengthening regional connectivity'.

Mr Javid had been holding talks with colleagues to decide whether to let Flybe defer its estimated £106 million APD bill for three years or whether the tax should be cut for all domestic flights, according to multiple reports.

Passengers on domestic flights pay £26 in APD for a return trip, with higher rates for longer flights and premium cabins.

The tax is expected to be worth £3.7 billion to the Treasury in 2019/20.

The British Airline Pilots' Association (Balpa) said: "This is good news for 2,400 Flybe staff whose jobs are secured and regional communities who would have lost their air connectivity without Flybe."

Most Read

Demolition of former Sunday school in plans for 20 town centre apartments

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

‘Amazing’ year of slimming success for Exmouth father and daughter

Hannah before and after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Building roof fallen into road in Woodbury

Police have closed the B3174.

Budleigh firefighters called out to Exmouth fire – hours before station closure rubber-stamped

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Demolition of former Sunday school in plans for 20 town centre apartments

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

‘Amazing’ year of slimming success for Exmouth father and daughter

Hannah before and after her weight loss. Picture: Slimming World

Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Building roof fallen into road in Woodbury

Police have closed the B3174.

Budleigh firefighters called out to Exmouth fire – hours before station closure rubber-stamped

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cockles latest - our weekly chat with Exmouth RFC head coach Steve Perry

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira duo Jean Rainton and Penny Preece book County Pairs final berth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh edged out in close encounter with high-flying Elmore

Goal!

Point-to-point doubles for Darren Andrews and Darren Edwards on testing going at the Royal Cornwall Showground

Over the sticks

Flybe saved – Airline collapse avoided as government says it will review air passenger duty

A Flybe flight departing. Picture: Pete Byrne/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists