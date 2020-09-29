Flu vaccination drive-through comes to Exmouth

Dr Barry Coakley (pictured) is delighted that four Exmouth GPs are teaming up with EDDC to provide a flu vaccination drive-through. Picture: Barry Coakley Archant

Four Exmouth GP surgeries and East Devon District Council are coming together to provide drive-through flu vaccinations.

For two weekends in October, Maer Road Car Park will be the go-to place for patients of Claremont Medical Practice, Imperial Surgery, Haldon House Surgery and Raleigh Surgery.

Patients who are eligible for the jab will be invited to a series of clinic dates to receive their free vaccination at the car park owned by East Devon District Council.

The first drive-throughs will take place on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11 with another one held a week later.

Dr Barry Coakley, GP partner at Claremont Medical Practice and clinical director of the local primary care network, said: “We are very excited to be able to deliver this drive-through option for all of our patients, offering a very high level of patient safety with maximal social distancing.

“The flu vaccination provides the best protection against an illness which infects many people each year and can lead to serious illness and death.

“We know that, with the presence of Covid-19 in the community, for those over 65 and people in at-risk groups, such as diabetes or breathing and heart conditions, staying well this winter has never been more important.

“This is the first time local practices have worked together to provide such a large-scale vaccination service off-site and we are very grateful to East Devon District Council for their support in planning this project and also for providing the site free-of-charge.”

Dr Coakley thanked volunteers from Tri-Hards and Exmouth Running Belles who will be giving up their time to be marshals, and Budleigh Health and Wellbeing Hub which has provided a minibus for those who do not have transport.

East Devon District Council leader Paul Arnott said: “Our council is very pleased to be able to provide the space at Maer Road to support the health and wellbeing of our local population through this vital work.

“I would personally urge as many people as possible to ensure they receive this vaccination. This applies both to people like me in the protected category and to the wider local population.”