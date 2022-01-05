All things bright and beautiful at All Saints Church

Talented flower arrangers have helped to draw in visitors to All Saints Church in East Budleigh over Christmastime.



Floral displays were set in place by the arrangers which included amateur enthusiasts as well as people who have displayed at an international level.



The wonderful displays have provided a much-needed antidote to the effects of the pandemic, which has hampered events for all organisations.



A statement on the All Saints Church website reads: “Things are still a bit different due to the Covid-19 situation, but the Raleigh Mission Community is still here!

“All Saints Church is at the heart of the community of East Budleigh and we welcome people of all ages. In normal times we have a church service every Sunday at 9.30 am, this is usually a Holy Communion service but you can always check the services list on our website to see if there is a change. There is also an opportunity to worship and pray together each Tuesday at 9:30am, when the needs of the community are prayed for.”

Central aisle display - Credit: Peter Bowler

Manger scene - Credit: Peter Bowler

Porch display - Credit: Peter Bowler

