News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

All things bright and beautiful at All Saints Church

Author Picture Icon

Alex Walton

Published: 6:00 AM January 5, 2022
Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler

Talented flower arrangers have helped to draw in visitors to All Saints Church in East Budleigh over Christmastime.

Floral displays were set in place by the arrangers which included amateur enthusiasts as well as people who have displayed at an international level.
 
The wonderful displays have provided a much-needed antidote to the effects of the pandemic, which has hampered events for all organisations.
 
A statement on the All Saints Church website reads: “Things are still a bit different due to the Covid-19 situation, but the Raleigh Mission Community is still here! 
“All Saints Church is at the heart of the community of East Budleigh and we welcome people of all ages. In normal times we have a church service every Sunday at 9.30 am, this is usually a Holy Communion service but you can always check the services list on our website to see if there is a change. There is also an opportunity to worship and pray together each Tuesday at 9:30am, when the needs of the community are prayed for.”

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Central aisle display - Credit: Peter Bowler

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Floral displays at All Saints Church, East Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Manger scene - Credit: Peter Bowler

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler

Floral displays at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Floral displays at All Saints Church, East Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Porch display - Credit: Peter Bowler

Floral displays at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Flower arrangers at All Saints Church, East Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler

Floral displays at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Floral displays at All Saints Church, East Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler

Floral displays at All Saints Church, East Budleigh

Floral displays at All Saints Church, East Budleigh - Credit: Peter Bowler


East Budleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Devon & Cornwall Police

Arrest after missing 12-year-old Leona Peach found safe and well - in...

Paul Jones

person
splash by a car as it goes through flood water

Opinion

Christmas Day spent helping stranded motorist

Paul Arnott

person
Former mayor of Exmouth John Humphreys

'Child abuse cases happen locally, not just nationally...'

Eileen Wragg

Author Picture Icon