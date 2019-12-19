Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads
PUBLISHED: 14:38 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 19 December 2019
Picture: Dave Harris
Torrential downpours across East Devon this morning (Thursday, December 19) have left the region's roads struggling to cope with standing water.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the next four days, saying Devon could be prone to flooding.
Some of the region's roads are already suffering with standing water.
In Sidmouth, Woolbrook Road and Four Elms Hill appear to be submerged in water
The A376 between Exmouth and Exeter also has standing water, with some saying it is causing heavy queues, especially around the Exton and Ebford area.
There is also excess water in Exmouth between Hulham Road and the Woodbury Common Road.
Barrack Road and Cadhay in Ottery also have lots of standing water, according to motorists.
The A35 between Axminster and Honiton at Wilmington is also affected.
Battishorne Way is also flooded around Honiton Bottom Road and motorists are being warned to approach with care.
With more heavy rain expected over the weekend, county councillor Stuart Hughes warned more flooding is a 'real possibility'.
Posting on Twitter, he said sandbags are available from town and parish councils.
