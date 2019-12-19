Advanced search

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

PUBLISHED: 14:38 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 19 December 2019

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Picture: Dave Harris

Torrential downpours across East Devon this morning (Thursday, December 19) have left the region's roads struggling to cope with standing water.

Flooding on the A35 at Wilmington. Yasmin HaworthFlooding on the A35 at Wilmington. Yasmin Haworth

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the next four days, saying Devon could be prone to flooding.

Water streaming through the ford in Sidmouth. Picture: Louise HennemWater streaming through the ford in Sidmouth. Picture: Louise Hennem

Some of the region's roads are already suffering with standing water.

Flooding between Sidford and Sidbury. Picture: Rebecca FayeFlooding between Sidford and Sidbury. Picture: Rebecca Faye

In Sidmouth, Woolbrook Road and Four Elms Hill appear to be submerged in water

Flooding between Sidmouth and Newton Poppleford. Picture: Karen WilliamsFlooding between Sidmouth and Newton Poppleford. Picture: Karen Williams

The A376 between Exmouth and Exeter also has standing water, with some saying it is causing heavy queues, especially around the Exton and Ebford area.

Feniton resident, Paul Livsey, shared this photo on social media saying: Feniton resident, Paul Livsey, shared this photo on social media saying: "Land-drainage ditch between Westminster Close and Louvigny Close. 40cms/16 inches deep and fast flowing." Picture: Paul Livsey

There is also excess water in Exmouth between Hulham Road and the Woodbury Common Road.

Barrack Road and Cadhay in Ottery also have lots of standing water, according to motorists.

The A35 between Axminster and Honiton at Wilmington is also affected.

Battishorne Way is also flooded around Honiton Bottom Road and motorists are being warned to approach with care.

With more heavy rain expected over the weekend, county councillor Stuart Hughes warned more flooding is a 'real possibility'.

Posting on Twitter, he said sandbags are available from town and parish councils.

Send us your pictures at: alex.walton@archant.co,uk or share them at http://eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk

