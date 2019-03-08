Flood alert for Exmouth

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:29 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 29 September 2019

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Exmouth.

Flooding of the River Exe is possible at high tides from today (Sunday) until Tuesday evening.

High astronomical tides, together with strong south westerly winds are forecast to cause large waves and sea spray in exposed coastal locations.

People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast.

The highest forecast tide level at Exmouth is at 8.15pm tomorrow (Monday) night.

