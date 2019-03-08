Advanced search

Revealed - the five most expensive model trains being auctioned in Exmouth next month

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 August 2019

Five model trains which are epxected to fetch more than £800 at auction. Picture: Piers Motley Auctions

Five model trains which are epxected to fetch more than £800 at auction. Picture: Piers Motley Auctions

Archant

Five lots set to go under the hammer as part of a haul of model trains could fetch more than £800 combined.

A OO-gauge Hornby R2926 BR4-6-2 West Country Class Locomotive 34107 'Bladford Forum', boxed and appears unused. Picture: Piers Motley AuctionsA OO-gauge Hornby R2926 BR4-6-2 West Country Class Locomotive 34107 'Bladford Forum', boxed and appears unused. Picture: Piers Motley Auctions

More than 300 trains - some untouched and in their original box - will be sold at Piers Motley Auctions next month.

For those going to the auction on Monday, September 9, here is a list of five lots expected to go for the most money:

- OO gauge Wrenn W2267A 'Lamport & Holt 35026 - guide price £200-£300

- HO gauge Rivarossi 1575 'Big Boy' Union Pacific No 4007 - guide price £100-£150

An HO gauge Rivarossi 1575 4-8-8-4 'Big Boy' Union Pacific No 4007, boxed and appears unused. Picture: Piers Motley AuctionsAn HO gauge Rivarossi 1575 4-8-8-4 'Big Boy' Union Pacific No 4007, boxed and appears unused. Picture: Piers Motley Auctions

- HO gauge Rivarossi 1580 Hudson F-7 '100' - guide price £100-£140

- OO gauge R077-A4 Class 'Mallard' 4468 - guide price £100-£140

- OO gauge Hornby R2926 West Country Class Locomotive 'Bladford Forum' - guide prince £50-£80.

Also going under the hammer will be die-cast model coaches, antiquitous books and old whiskey bottles.

An HO gauge Rivarossi 1580 4-6-4 Hudson F-7 '100' The Milwaukee Road, boxed and appears unused. Picture: Piers Motley AuctionsAn HO gauge Rivarossi 1580 4-6-4 Hudson F-7 '100' The Milwaukee Road, boxed and appears unused. Picture: Piers Motley Auctions

The online catalogue is available on the Piers Motley website

