Revealed - the five most expensive model trains being auctioned in Exmouth next month
PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 August 2019
Archant
Five lots set to go under the hammer as part of a haul of model trains could fetch more than £800 combined.
More than 300 trains - some untouched and in their original box - will be sold at Piers Motley Auctions next month.
For those going to the auction on Monday, September 9, here is a list of five lots expected to go for the most money:
- OO gauge Wrenn W2267A 'Lamport & Holt 35026 - guide price £200-£300
- HO gauge Rivarossi 1575 'Big Boy' Union Pacific No 4007 - guide price £100-£150
- HO gauge Rivarossi 1580 Hudson F-7 '100' - guide price £100-£140
- OO gauge R077-A4 Class 'Mallard' 4468 - guide price £100-£140
- OO gauge Hornby R2926 West Country Class Locomotive 'Bladford Forum' - guide prince £50-£80.
Also going under the hammer will be die-cast model coaches, antiquitous books and old whiskey bottles.
The online catalogue is available on the Piers Motley website
