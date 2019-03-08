Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

PUBLISHED: 09:10 11 September 2019

Marcello Restaurant in Fore Street Topsham. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Marcello Restaurant in Fore Street Topsham. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

Fire crews fought for nearly five hours to put out a blaze in an Italian restaurant in Topsham.

Two engines from Topsham were sent to Marcello Italian Restaurant in Fore Street just before 2am on Wednesday (September 11).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service received seven calls from members of the public and deployed an engine from Middlemoor.

On arrival crews found a fire on the first floor and found further flames in a flat roof area.

By 3am six engines were at the scene with Exmouth and Danes Castle fire stations called into action.

Crews from Cullompton and Ottery St Mary fire stations were sent to provide fire cover in the Exeter area.

A fire service spokesman said at 3.20am firefighters were working to prevent the flames spreading through common voids in the building,

Crews continued to tackle the blaze over the hours and progress was made around 4.30am when crews began dampening down.

A fire investigation officer was sent to the scene at 4.45am.

At 6.30am the incident was scaled back to one pump and a fire investigator. A spokesman said: "Exmouth appliance remained at the scene. A Mini ejector pump was in use to remove 18 inches of water from basement."

Final details were released just before 7am, nearly five hours after the fire had started.

A fire service spokesman said 90 per cent of the building was damaged by fire and smoke and the cause was recorded as accidental.

Altogether crews used 14 breathing apparatus cylinders, two hose reels, two safety jets, four thermal imaging cameras, a mini ejector pump, two short extension ladders, two triple extension ladders, breaking in tools, hand tools, positive pressure ventilation fan, fog spike and reciprocating saw.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

‘Half-baked’ decision to close regeneration board in favour of private delivery group slammed by Conservatives.

Cllr Bruce de Saram has slammed the creation of the Queen's Drive Delivery Group, which will meet in private until the end of the year. Picture: Ben Ingham, Bruce de Saram, Google

Email reveals councillor was SACKED from Cabinet before his shock resignation from Independent party

East Devon District Council leader Ben Ingham removed Cllr Paul Millar from the cabinet before he resigned from the Independent group. Picture: Callum Lawton/Ben Ingham/Paul Millar

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

‘Half-baked’ decision to close regeneration board in favour of private delivery group slammed by Conservatives.

Cllr Bruce de Saram has slammed the creation of the Queen's Drive Delivery Group, which will meet in private until the end of the year. Picture: Ben Ingham, Bruce de Saram, Google

Email reveals councillor was SACKED from Cabinet before his shock resignation from Independent party

East Devon District Council leader Ben Ingham removed Cllr Paul Millar from the cabinet before he resigned from the Independent group. Picture: Callum Lawton/Ben Ingham/Paul Millar

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Marcello Restaurant in Fore Street Topsham. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

A super summer for Brian Summers as he is crowned Phear Park club champion

The 2019 Phear Park men's championship winner Brian Summers with club captain Paul Beresford (centre) and runner-up Simon Weclawek. Picture PHEAR PARK BOWLS CLUB

One route to Wembley ends as another opens up - Town in FA Vase action on Saturday

Exmouth Town supporters at Highworth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK

Sale stars as East Budleigh Reserves make Football Express Cup progress

Exmouth Open Water Sprint Triathlon taking place this Sunday

The 2016 Honiton Triathlon was held frOM the Allhallows field on Sunday which in turn raised funds for the town's rugby club. Ref mhsp 27-16SH 1120. Picture: Simon Horn.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists