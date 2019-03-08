Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Marcello Restaurant in Fore Street Topsham. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

Fire crews fought for nearly five hours to put out a blaze in an Italian restaurant in Topsham.

Two engines from Topsham were sent to Marcello Italian Restaurant in Fore Street just before 2am on Wednesday (September 11).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service received seven calls from members of the public and deployed an engine from Middlemoor.

On arrival crews found a fire on the first floor and found further flames in a flat roof area.

By 3am six engines were at the scene with Exmouth and Danes Castle fire stations called into action.

Crews from Cullompton and Ottery St Mary fire stations were sent to provide fire cover in the Exeter area.

A fire service spokesman said at 3.20am firefighters were working to prevent the flames spreading through common voids in the building,

Crews continued to tackle the blaze over the hours and progress was made around 4.30am when crews began dampening down.

A fire investigation officer was sent to the scene at 4.45am.

At 6.30am the incident was scaled back to one pump and a fire investigator. A spokesman said: "Exmouth appliance remained at the scene. A Mini ejector pump was in use to remove 18 inches of water from basement."

Final details were released just before 7am, nearly five hours after the fire had started.

A fire service spokesman said 90 per cent of the building was damaged by fire and smoke and the cause was recorded as accidental.

Altogether crews used 14 breathing apparatus cylinders, two hose reels, two safety jets, four thermal imaging cameras, a mini ejector pump, two short extension ladders, two triple extension ladders, breaking in tools, hand tools, positive pressure ventilation fan, fog spike and reciprocating saw.