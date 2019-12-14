RNLI rescue after fishing boat reports engine room smoke

Smoke coming from the engine room of a fishing vessel prompted a response from Exmouth's volunteer lifesavers.

Shortly before 5.30am on Saturday (December 14), Exmouth RNLI's all-weather lifeboat Bridie O'Shea was alerted by HM Coastguard of a fishing boat reporting smoke in the engine room.

The lifeboat, standing in for Exmouth's R and J Welburn currently undergoing repairs, launched and made its way to the scene.

The crew, led by coxswain Roger Jackson, was able to establish the smoke was coming from an electrical generator.

The volunteer lifeboat crew helped the boat to Exmouth Marina where they were met by a fire crew from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Jackson said: "The crew of the fishing vessel realised they had a potentially serious problem and did the right thing by calling for help at the earliest opportunity.

"This was a good example of excellent co-ordination with our HM Coastguard and fire service that meant this situation was dealt with rapidly and safely."