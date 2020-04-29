Advanced search

Exmouth fish and chip shop set to re-open after gaining national recognition

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 May 2020

The Proper Fish and Chip Shop owner Dan Hennesy and shift manager Shane Kemp with their 2019 Exmouth Business Awards.Ref exe 07 20TI 8158 Picture: Terry Ife

A popular Exmouth fish and chip shop has gained national recognition being named among the UK’s top 50 takeaways.

Trade publication Fry Magazine named Proper Fish & Chip Shop Co, in Exeter Road, in the list.

To make the top 50, the Exmouth business had to impress a mystery diner who visited unannounced and scored the fish and chip shop on more than 40 aspects.

Danny Hennesy, owner of the Proper Fish & Chip Co, said: “It’s a real honour to make this list.

“We are very proud of our business and how far it has come in such a short time.

“The guys work really hard and are really passionate about their jobs and this really comes across in the food. “

Mr Hennesy also announced the business would be re-opening on Tuesday (May 5) having been closed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

