Exmouth fish and chip shop set to re-open after gaining national recognition
PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 May 2020
Archant
A popular Exmouth fish and chip shop has gained national recognition being named among the UK’s top 50 takeaways.
Trade publication Fry Magazine named Proper Fish & Chip Shop Co, in Exeter Road, in the list.
To make the top 50, the Exmouth business had to impress a mystery diner who visited unannounced and scored the fish and chip shop on more than 40 aspects.
Danny Hennesy, owner of the Proper Fish & Chip Co, said: “It’s a real honour to make this list.
“We are very proud of our business and how far it has come in such a short time.
“The guys work really hard and are really passionate about their jobs and this really comes across in the food. “
Mr Hennesy also announced the business would be re-opening on Tuesday (May 5) having been closed during the Covid-19 lockdown.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.