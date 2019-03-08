'Good Samaritan' mobile app saves Exmouth man's life

A mobile app alerting first responders to cardiac arrests incidents has helped save the life of an Exmouth man.

The GoodSAM alert has been used by South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) to increase the number of people who survive an out of hospital heart attack.

The app was launched earlier this year and alerts trained responders to cardiac arrest incidents in their local community, so that they can provide lifesaving support before ambulance crews arrive.

It works by showing responders emergencies within their local community, should a heart attack happen within 500m of their location.

In July, an Exmouth man surviving a cardiac arrest after a volunteer Community First Responder (CFR) received an alert through the app.

The responder then accepts the alert and is given directions to the scene of the emergency and alerted to the location of the nearest defibrillator.

The ambulance service said for every minute that a cardiac arrest patient does not receive CPR or defibrillation, their chance of survival falls by 10 per cent.

Rhys Hancock, SWASFT clinical lead, said: "The GoodSAM app is a fantastic innovation, which means our community of volunteers can reach the most seriously-ill patients sooner and help to save lives.

"Every second counts when it comes to cardiac arrest. That is why it is vital for these patients to receive intervention as early as possible.

"The app does not replace our ambulance response, but is an additional response to enhance the chance of survival for these patients. Once they arrive on scene, our crews work alongside the GoodSAM volunteer to provide lifesaving treatment.

"We continue to strive to improve the care we provide, and as GoodSAM responders continue to rush to the aid of their fellow citizens, more and more people will survive cardiac arrest."