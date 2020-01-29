Advanced search

Budleigh firefighters in sponsored treadmill challenge for cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 07:31 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:31 29 January 2020

Simon Jupp MP doing his bit to help Budleigh firefighters reach their target. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fire Station

Simon Jupp MP doing his bit to help Budleigh firefighters reach their target. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fire Station

Archant

Budleigh Salterton residents and the local MP helped firefighters in their bid to raise money and awareness for a cancer charity.

Target reached - firefighters from Budleigh reach the 50 mile landmark and raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fire StationTarget reached - firefighters from Budleigh reach the 50 mile landmark and raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fire Station

Budleigh firefighters took part in a 50 mile walk/run on a treadmill wearing their breathing apparatus to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.

The challenge was taken up after a retired East Devon firefighter was diagnosed with the disease last year.

Initially, three firefighters from Budleigh were set to take the challenge on, but they were called out to a major fire in Exeter.

Crew members from other stations, local residents and even East Devon MP Simon Jupp stepped up to make sure they completed the challenge.

Budleigh Salterton Fire Station's 50 mile walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fire StationBudleigh Salterton Fire Station's 50 mile walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fire Station

Crew manager Warren Jones said: "We are really chuffed with the amount raised so far.

"Each station was given a target of £100 and we set a personal goal of £250 and we have more than doubled that."

He thanked everyone who supported them on the day.

To donate, visit the Justgiving website

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Tribute to ‘family man’ Don who died at the age of 102

Don Papworth who died at the age of 102. Picture: Jenny Milton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Tribute to ‘family man’ Don who died at the age of 102

Don Papworth who died at the age of 102. Picture: Jenny Milton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Ceremonial tree planting to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day

The silver birch tree planted at Blackdown House. Picture: East Devon District Council

Win tickets to a Country Superstars Experience at Exmouth Pavilion

Country Superstars Experience coming to Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Country Superstars Experience

Budleigh firefighters in sponsored treadmill challenge for cancer charity

Simon Jupp MP doing his bit to help Budleigh firefighters reach their target. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fire Station

Vote for your January Exmouth Town player of the month

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Town lose Rickard after ‘horror’ tackle in meeting with Bridgwater

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK
Drive 24