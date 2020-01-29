Budleigh firefighters in sponsored treadmill challenge for cancer charity

Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fire Station

Budleigh Salterton residents and the local MP helped firefighters in their bid to raise money and awareness for a cancer charity.

Budleigh firefighters took part in a 50 mile walk/run on a treadmill wearing their breathing apparatus to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.

The challenge was taken up after a retired East Devon firefighter was diagnosed with the disease last year.

Initially, three firefighters from Budleigh were set to take the challenge on, but they were called out to a major fire in Exeter.

Crew members from other stations, local residents and even East Devon MP Simon Jupp stepped up to make sure they completed the challenge.

Crew manager Warren Jones said: "We are really chuffed with the amount raised so far.

"Each station was given a target of £100 and we set a personal goal of £250 and we have more than doubled that."

He thanked everyone who supported them on the day.

To donate, visit the Justgiving website