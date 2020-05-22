Firefighters called out to deal with Lympstone car fire

A car fire in Lympstone on Thursday (May 21) afternoon prompted a crew from Exmouth to be called out.

After several calls, a fire engine from the Liverton Business Park station attended the incident in Exmouth Road at shortly after 1.30pm.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets to put the fire out and small tools were used to make the vehicle safe.