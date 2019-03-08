Warning over 'freshly discarded' cigarette butts on Woodbury Common two years after major blaze
PUBLISHED: 13:58 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 23 April 2019
Two years ago, a large fire ripped through Woodbury Common, destroying natural heathlands.
Litterbugs are being warned of the dangers of dropping freshly-lit cigarette butts in Woodbury Common ahead of the two-year anniversary of a major fire at the beauty spot.
Exmouth fire fighter Lyndon Mason took these photos of 'freshly discarded' cigarettes within 20 yards of each other in the Pebblebed Heathlands.
This comes two years after a huge fire tore through Woodbury Common causing major damage to the beauty spot.
Fire fighters are warning that littering like this is 'very dangerous' especially with the dry weather conditions at the moment.
A spokesman for Exmouth Fire Station said: “Littering is never cool. When cigarettes are designed to keep burning and the conditions on Woodbury common are so dry, littering becomes dangerous.
“Fires on Woodbury common have historically used a lot of fire service resources, depleting areas of their standard fire cover, fire fighters have been injured and the impact on the wildlife on the common can be devastating.
“Stub it out and bin it.”
