Closing Budleigh's 'vital' fire station would be a 'disaster', warns town mayor

The mayor of Budleigh Salterton has urged fire service bosses to back the town's pleas to keep its fire station open.

Under new fire service proposals, Budleigh's station is set to close and be sold off, leaving Exmouth and Sidmouth to cover callouts in the town and surrounding villages.

The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service fire authority will meet this Friday (January 10) to discuss the proposals.

Budleigh mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt said it would be a 'disaster' to close the town's fire station.

She said: "Now there is going to be Exmouth on one side and nothing until Sidmouth - Exmouth is already busy.

"It's very short-sighted. I don't think they are going to save money at all and they should be looking in-house.

"The actual amount of money they will save by shutting Budleigh is minimal.

"Budleigh is a vital station - we need to keep it open.

"The fire authority should back us on this one - it would be a disaster to close Budleigh."