Advanced search

'Make the right decision' - councillor speaks as latest plan for Exmouth Fire Station is revealed

PUBLISHED: 14:23 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 06 January 2020

Councillor Fred Caygill campaigning with fire fighters over plans to cut services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Councillor Fred Caygill campaigning with fire fighters over plans to cut services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Archant

An Exmouth councillor hopes the fire service bosses will 'make the right decision' after giving the town's 24-hour rescue cover a stay of execution.

Exmouth Fire Station, which is currently manned 24 hours a day, was set to become daytime crewed as part of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service's proposals.

The latest plans, set to be discussed at the Fire Authority meeting on Friday (January 10), suggest deferring a decision on reducing cover, pending discussions with the Fire Brigade Union over a 'revised 24/7 crewing model'.

Town and district councillor Fred Caygill, who has been campaigning for Exmouth to permanently retain 24-hour status, welcomed the deferral.

He said: "I hope that the management of the service will make the right decision after their temporary deadline following appropriate talks with firefighters and relevant stakeholders.

"It is clear from the 136-page consultation document that there is strong local feeling to keep this station open and fully manned 24/7 to serve what is continued growth of development, businesses and holiday camps."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Volunteers needed as bid to re-home Syrian refugee family in Budleigh area progresses

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife

Steve Perryman: “I’m not sure Mourinho is a Spurs type of manager”

Steve Perryman on the touchline. Picture: Contributed

‘Roman soldier’ entertains Budleigh Salterton Probus Club

Historian John Smith in his authentic Roman legionary uniform. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Probus Club

‘Make the right decision’ – councillor speaks as latest plan for Exmouth Fire Station is revealed

Councillor Fred Caygill campaigning with fire fighters over plans to cut services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Protecting East Devon’s sensitive habitats: Wildlife Trust talk in Exmouth

Brent Geese, which fly from Russia to winter in East Devon. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Volunteers needed as bid to re-home Syrian refugee family in Budleigh area progresses

Alice Gater on the Budleigh Syrian Community Sponsorship stall. Ref exe 51 18TI 6684. Picture: Terry Ife

Steve Perryman: “I’m not sure Mourinho is a Spurs type of manager”

Steve Perryman on the touchline. Picture: Contributed

‘Roman soldier’ entertains Budleigh Salterton Probus Club

Historian John Smith in his authentic Roman legionary uniform. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Probus Club

‘Make the right decision’ – councillor speaks as latest plan for Exmouth Fire Station is revealed

Councillor Fred Caygill campaigning with fire fighters over plans to cut services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Protecting East Devon’s sensitive habitats: Wildlife Trust talk in Exmouth

Brent Geese, which fly from Russia to winter in East Devon. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Steve Perryman: “I’m not sure Mourinho is a Spurs type of manager”

Steve Perryman on the touchline. Picture: Contributed

Withycombe chalk up 12th straight success with win in Plymouth

Rory Collings in action for Withy during the win at Old Technicians. Picture JIM DAVIS

Withycombe duo part of Devon U16 side that defeats Somerset

Withycombe duo Charlie Passmore and Jack Ballett who played for the Devon U16s in what was ultimatley an impressive 38-12 victory against Somerset U16s. Picture WRFC

Bowyer stars as Diprose is spot on in Budleigh U18s cup win over Clyst Valley

Budleigh Under-18s scoring a penalty during the Devon Cup win over Clyst Valley. Picture: ALAN DIPROSE

Deadline extended on Exmouth tree planting scheme

Tree planting. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists