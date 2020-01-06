'Make the right decision' - councillor speaks as latest plan for Exmouth Fire Station is revealed

Councillor Fred Caygill campaigning with fire fighters over plans to cut services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill Archant

An Exmouth councillor hopes the fire service bosses will 'make the right decision' after giving the town's 24-hour rescue cover a stay of execution.

Exmouth Fire Station, which is currently manned 24 hours a day, was set to become daytime crewed as part of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service's proposals.

The latest plans, set to be discussed at the Fire Authority meeting on Friday (January 10), suggest deferring a decision on reducing cover, pending discussions with the Fire Brigade Union over a 'revised 24/7 crewing model'.

Town and district councillor Fred Caygill, who has been campaigning for Exmouth to permanently retain 24-hour status, welcomed the deferral.

He said: "I hope that the management of the service will make the right decision after their temporary deadline following appropriate talks with firefighters and relevant stakeholders.

"It is clear from the 136-page consultation document that there is strong local feeling to keep this station open and fully manned 24/7 to serve what is continued growth of development, businesses and holiday camps."