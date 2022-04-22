News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
'Keep windows and doors closed': Huge fire at industrial estate

Paul Jones

Published: 11:18 AM April 22, 2022
The fire is at the Marsh Barton industrial estate in Exeter

The fire is at the Marsh Barton industrial estate in Exeter - Credit: Danes Castle Fire Station

Firefighters are dealing with a large fire at an Exeter industrial estate.

Residents near the Marsh Barton estate have been warned to keep windows and doors closed as crews tackle the blaze.

It is understood six crews are at the scene.

The Danes Castle Fire Station Facebook page has posted a video showing large plumes of black smoke billowing from the site.

"Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed," it said.

