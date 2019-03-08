Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Respect the countryside warning after fire damages landmark Otter Estuary tree line

PUBLISHED: 16:23 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 15 July 2019

A fire damaged a well known tree line in the Otter Estuary. Picture: Nick Pyne

A fire damaged a well known tree line in the Otter Estuary. Picture: Nick Pyne

Archant

Fire damage to landmark trees near the Otter Estuary is 'just the tip of the iceberg' in abuse to a popular beauty spot, said a tenant farmer.

The pine trees, which have become a well known part of Budleigh Salterton's image, were charred following a fire which engulfed 20sqm of woodland on Friday (July 12).

The fire service said no one was hurt and the cause was accidental.

Police have been informed and CCTV was installed over the weekend in an attempt to prevent another incident.

Jemma Pyne, who, along with husband Nick is a tenant farmer at South Farm where the trees are planted, said a camp fire had been lit in a den built at the foot of the trees.

She said there were stolen road signs pinned to trees and broken bottles.

Mrs Pyne has called on people to respect the countryside.

She said: "The fire aside, the den that was built was a real mess - the fire itself was the tip of the iceberg.

"Building a fire is fine, but building it in a forest in this type of weather is not very clever.

"Special care needs to be taken in this very hot dry spell as fire can spread very easily and cause considerable damage - it wasn't that long ago Woodbury Common was on fire.

"It's such a shame that some kids aren't taught to respect the countryside and to not ruin it for everybody, and to appreciate that they're lucky to live in an area of outstanding natural beauty."

The couple were told late on Friday night by landowner Clinton Devon Estates of the fire and by the time Nick arrived at the scene, firefighters had extinguished the blaze.

Now the family has been are left counting the cost - not only to the life of the trees, but to their own business - as fire engines had to cut across maize fields to get to the trees.

An irrigation pipe was also damaged which Mrs Pyne said will affect the farms income at a time when they are busy harvesting.

Clinton Devon Estates has been approached for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Calls for Exmouth Fire Station to retain its 24/seven staffing status

Counncillor Fred Caygill has been speaking about proposed cuts to fire services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Hundreds covered in multi-coloured paint in aid of The Deaf Academy

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8065. Picture: Terry Ife

Respect the countryside warning after fire damages landmark Otter Estuary tree line

A fire damaged a well known tree line in the Otter Estuary. Picture: Nick Pyne

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

Heavy traffic as rubble blocks road

Four Elms Hill. Ref shs 31 17TI 8340. Picture: Terry Ife

Calls for Exmouth Fire Station to retain its 24/seven staffing status

Counncillor Fred Caygill has been speaking about proposed cuts to fire services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Hundreds covered in multi-coloured paint in aid of The Deaf Academy

Colour Bomb Run on Exmouth beach for The Deaf Academy. Ref exe 29 19TI 8065. Picture: Terry Ife

Respect the countryside warning after fire damages landmark Otter Estuary tree line

A fire damaged a well known tree line in the Otter Estuary. Picture: Nick Pyne

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Read passes 800 runs as Clyst St George claim another victory

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Brixington Blues U14s end summer campaign with Newton St Cyres Tournament triumph

Brixington Blues U14s after their Newton St Cyres Tournament success. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

East Devon Golf Club into Palairet memorial trophy semi-finals after success over Honiton

The East Devon Golf Club Palairet team: Back row; Joe Sharp, Paul Mullerworth, Paul Heys, Matt Stone, Neil Sear, David Fish. Front row; Tom Peters, Jason Wride, Paul Sear, Guy Peters, Ray Dawson (match captain). Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Respect the countryside warning after fire damages landmark Otter Estuary tree line

A fire damaged a well known tree line in the Otter Estuary. Picture: Nick Pyne

Recognition for Exmouth’s diamond slimmers

Winners receivimng her Diamond Member of the Year award. Picture: Lisa Boucher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists