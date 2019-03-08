Fire at toilet block deliberate say fire fighters

Archant

A involving a block of toilets in Exmouth on Wednesday (August 8) was started deliberately, fire fighters said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After reports of black smoke was seen coming from a toilet block in Jarvis Close shortly after 6pm, two fire engine from Exmouth responded.

The incident commander confirmed there was a fire at a single-storey building, measuring 10m by 5m.

Fire fighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "The fire involved waste paper that had been put into the toilet bowl.

"The fire caused significant damage to the toilet bowl and the rest of the cubicle was severely damaged by smoke.

"The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate."