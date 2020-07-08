Advanced search

Cause of fire which damaged Exmouth tea room being investigated

PUBLISHED: 10:30 08 July 2020

Fire at Bumble and Bee Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Fire at Bumble and Bee Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

The cause of a fire which ripped through part of the roof of a popular Exmouth tea room is being investigated.

Damage caused by a fire at Bumble and Bee. Picture: Daniel WilkinsDamage caused by a fire at Bumble and Bee. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

The blaze damaged half the roof space of Bumble and Bee, in Manor Gardens, in the early hours of Wednesday (July 6) morning.

Six fire engines, including two from Exmouth, were sent to extinguish the fire.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Two fire engines from Exmouth and one from Middlemoor as well as an aerial ladder platform from Danes Castle were called out shortly after 3am after reports of a fire in a tea room.

Bumble and Bee cordoned off by police. Picture: Daniel WilkinsBumble and Bee cordoned off by police. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Crews confirmed there was smoke and flames coming from the building and additional appliances were requested from Topsham and Sidmouth.

The command support unit from Honiton and the incident support unit from Bovey Tracey also attended.

Shortly after 3am the fire service confirmed that the fire had been extinguished.

A fire service spokesman added: “50 per cent of the roof space of the tea room was damaged by fire.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated.”

