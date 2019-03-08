Final seafront plans could be revealed by summer 2020

Councillor Philip Skinner has said he hopes the plans for the final phase of Exmouth seafront regeneration will be revealed by summer next year.

Plans for the future vision of Exmouth seafront should be submitted by the summer of 2020, the man in charge of a major regeneration project has revealed.

Councillor Philip Skinner said that his ambition is to get everything in place before March 2022 and that he hopes a planning application for the Queen’s Drive site could be submitted by next summer.

The chairman of East Devon District Council’s regeneration board has reiterated that the council will listen to the public as to what they want to see, there will be more consultation in the summer on proposals, and that ‘inspirational ideas’ are on the table.

Cllr Skinner added that he hoped the plans would see more visitors to the town but also increase spending from visitors that would benefit the town’s existing businesses.

He said: “We need to try and encourage people to come to the town.

“It is not just about Exmouth in isolation as we are competing with other seaside resorts that trying to gain footfall for their resorts.

“People come here, see the fantastic seafront, but there are not enough facilities for them to spend their money, and that is not conducive for the people of East Devon, but particularly the local business in Exmouth that need people to come and spend money and to thrive.

“We want to be careful about what we decide on as we need to have enough flexibility with it to evolve.”

Currently the temporary attractions, which include the dinosaur-themed play park, are on the seafront as part of the Queen’s Drive space, and planners recently granted permission for them to stay there until March 2022.

Cllr Skinner said: “I don’t intend to take three years to get everything in place, but I wanted to have the option to take the most amount of time to deliver the very best for Exmouth.

“My ambition is to get everything through before the three year period is up and I hope to get it in the next 12 to 15 months to stage where we have looked at the ideas and are at the stage of submitting a planning application stage.”