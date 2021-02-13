Published: 8:00 AM February 13, 2021

Clients enjoying some social time thanks to the Filo Project - Credit: The Filo Project

People in Exmouth are being urged to become day care hosts for groups of elderly dementia sufferers – once the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

The Filo Project, a not-for-profit organisation operating across East Devon, is looking for hosts in the Exmouth area to provide a welcoming environment for a small group of people experiencing symptoms associated with moderate dementia.

Elderly residents enjoying some laughs with a host - Credit: Filo Project

Typically, these groups are treated to a home-cooked lunch and other activities which are determined by the host.

Although not currently operating due to coronavirus restrictions, as groups and hosts begin to be vaccinated, the Filo Project will reopen on a group-by-group basis from early February.

Referrals are being taken and the Filo Project is looking forward to reopening. They also have capacity in and around the following areas: Honiton, Seaton, Sidmouth, Axminster as well as more widely across Devon.

The daughter of a client, who has benefitted from The Filo Project, said: “The impact on my mum of the unique support that The Filo Project offers has been incredible.

“Although mum is a hugely sociable, people-loving person, she can really struggle in group situations with strangers, feeling isolated and disengaged.”

Since the end of the first lockdown The Filo Project has received record numbers of referrals and have proved themselves an important lifeline for older people who are experiencing extreme loneliness, further exacerbated by Covid-19.

A Filo Project host added: “‘I have learned that we do make such a difference to people's lives.

“Before starting the role, I presumed it would be about me ‘giving to’ the clients but now I realise it’s more what they ‘give back’ to me.

“We have such fun and laugh a lot and play games I’ve not played in years and sing nursery rhymes I’ve not sung in years.

“We always talk about The Filo Project being ‘a day out with friends’ but ‘it’s a day out with my friends too.”

Visit www.thefiloproject.co.uk, ring 0333 939 8225 or email info@thefiloproject.co.uk for further information about the service, to make a referral or to enquire about hosting opportunities