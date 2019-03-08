Advanced search

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

PUBLISHED: 15:05 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 24 June 2019

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth's only nightclub is set to close next month ahead of a £400,000 makeover and re-launch later this year.

Posting on social media, Fever, Boutique and Kukui said 'something new is coming' and the town centre nightclub would be hosting a farewell party on Saturday, July 6.

The venue has been operating in The Parade for more than four years.

In its place will be Popworld, expected to open later this summer.

The chain was taken over by pub company Stonegate earlier this year who say it will be create an 'exciting' new look when it re-opens.

A spokesman for Stonegate said: "We acquired the Fever clubs earlier this year and plan to make a significant £400,000 investment in the Exmouth site to create an exciting new look.

"The premises will remain a late night business which will reopen later in the summer, creating a number of new jobs."

