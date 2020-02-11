Family events and activities for the February half-term

Take the children out and about for half-term. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions Devon's Top Attractions

Schools break up for the February half-term holiday from Monday, February 17 until Friday 21.

Stuart Line Cruises offer guided birdwatching trips on the Exe Estuary, Stuart Line Cruises offer guided birdwatching trips on the Exe Estuary,

Many of east Devon's visitor attractions are laying on special activities that week, in the run-up to the full programme of events planned for the 2020 tourist season.

Seaton Tramway has a 'driver's eye experience' on Sunday, February 16, a Wild Art children's workshop on Monday 17 and Tuesday 18, the Seaton Story Tram on Friday 21, and a birdwatching tram ride on Saturday, February 22. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition, featuring 100 images of animals and nature from all over the world, is on display until Friday, April 3.

Nearby at Seaton Jurassic there are Eye Spy trails every day of the half-term week, Saturday craft sessions, and two Explorer Dome light shows on Monday, February 17. The colourful show, exploring what light is, how it travels and how humans and animals see, takes place in a dark dome. There is also a Wild Wednesday natural science session for children in the garden.

The National Trust's Killerton House is celebrating the end of winter with a tree trail, taking visitors on a walk around the mighty trees in the grounds. There is also a new Active Minds and Busy Bodies exhibition of clothes from the 18th and 19th century, including ballgowns and sportswear.

Outdoor fun during half-term. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions Outdoor fun during half-term. Picture: Devon's Top Attractions

Crealy Theme Park and Resort has a team of professional wrestlers from the USA to provide extra half-term entertainment. There are four hard-hitting Super Slam Wrestling shows each day in the Crealy Arena from Saturday, February 15, to Friday February 21.

The Donkey Sanctuary has invented a game based on Top Trumps, in which visitors follow a trail of giant cards listing the characteristics of its adoption donkeys, such as loudest bray or longest ears.

Exmouth's Stuart Line Cruises is running its guided birdwatching cruises until Sunday, March 8. This is a chance to see the thousands of birds that migrate to the Exe estuary for the winter. There is a heated, covered seating area, a licenced bar and hot pasties and soup (including vegetarian).

In Exmouth, World of Country Life reopens on Saturday, February 15, after the winter break, with its usual programme of daily activities.