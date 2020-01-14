Gallery

In focus: Photographer Paul Newman talks of his love for landscapes

Featured photographer: Paul Newman Archant

Landscape photographer Paul Newman shares his views of the 'Special attraction' that is Exmouth from behind the lens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Budleigh Salterton Sunrise Budleigh Salterton Sunrise

"I got into photography five years ago following a full career in the Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm and another at AgustaWestland Helicopters.

"I am originally from Beer and now live in nearby Branscombe, having just retired and using my free time to pursue my photography hobby.

Vibrant houses surrounding Exmouth marina Vibrant houses surrounding Exmouth marina

"The area around Exmouth holds a special attraction for me because years ago my father used to have a furnishing business in Exeter Road and it was then I got to love the marina and beach parts of the town.

"Capturing landscapes is my main interest, especially coastal scenes, having loved and lived in East Devon just about all my life, which I hope is an advantage to producing good work.

A gathering of Topsham seagulls A gathering of Topsham seagulls

"I try as much as possible to get the image right in-camera during the capture process as I do not like spending more time than is necessary manipulating images in post-processing. Photography is certainly one of those activities in which you never stop learning."

If you would like to see more of Paul's work then why not visit his Instagram page: @paulnewmantravelphotography

Seagulls at rest in Topsham Seagulls at rest in Topsham

MORE: Send your own photos to the Exmouth Journal by uploading them to our photo-sharing website iwitness24.

Exmouth's colourful sea-front houses Exmouth's colourful sea-front houses

The Thames Barge 'Vigilant' undergoing restoration at Topsham The Thames Barge 'Vigilant' undergoing restoration at Topsham

The Budleigh shoreline The Budleigh shoreline

Early morning calm at Budleigh Early morning calm at Budleigh

Exmouth's lively marina Exmouth's lively marina

Budleigh Sunrise Budleigh Sunrise

Sunrise behind a sea stack at Ladram Bay Sunrise behind a sea stack at Ladram Bay

Budleigh Salterton Budleigh Salterton

Branscombe-based photographer Paul Newman. Picture: Paul Newman Branscombe-based photographer Paul Newman. Picture: Paul Newman