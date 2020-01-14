In focus: Photographer Paul Newman talks of his love for landscapes
PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 January 2020
Archant
Landscape photographer Paul Newman shares his views of the 'Special attraction' that is Exmouth from behind the lens.
"I got into photography five years ago following a full career in the Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm and another at AgustaWestland Helicopters.
"I am originally from Beer and now live in nearby Branscombe, having just retired and using my free time to pursue my photography hobby.
"The area around Exmouth holds a special attraction for me because years ago my father used to have a furnishing business in Exeter Road and it was then I got to love the marina and beach parts of the town.
"Capturing landscapes is my main interest, especially coastal scenes, having loved and lived in East Devon just about all my life, which I hope is an advantage to producing good work.
"I try as much as possible to get the image right in-camera during the capture process as I do not like spending more time than is necessary manipulating images in post-processing. Photography is certainly one of those activities in which you never stop learning."
If you would like to see more of Paul's work then why not visit his Instagram page: @paulnewmantravelphotography
