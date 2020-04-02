Advanced search

Author with East Devon links publishes latest book

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 April 2020

Author Fay Knowles. Picture: Fay Knowles

Author Fay Knowles. Picture: Fay Knowles

An author whose family is linked to the Exmouth and Exeter area has released her latest book.

Fay Knoweles' latest book Deadly Deceit in Paradise. Picture: Fay KnowlesFay Knoweles' latest book Deadly Deceit in Paradise. Picture: Fay Knowles

Fay Knowles, whose mother Josephine Johanson was a long-time resident of Topsham, has released Deadly Deceit in Paradise – the second book in her Buchanan Mystery Romance series.

Exmouth featured in the first book in the series – Dangerous Devotion.

Her latest book tells how a mysterious death in the Bahamas leads a young woman down a path that will determine her future.

Mrs Knowles, who was once a newspaper reporter, said her time at the Exeter News & Photographic Service gave her much ‘food for thought’ when it came to writing suspense.

The e-book for Deadly Deceit In Paradise can be downloaded from Amazon. Go to the Amazon website.

The paperback version is also available from Amazon.

For more information on books by Fay Knowles go to her Amazon page or visit her blog

