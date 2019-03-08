Advanced search

Fashion and fizz raise funds for local charities

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 03 April 2019

Caramel owner Sarah Simcock and Hospiscare fundraising manager Lucy Hancock. Picture: Caramel

Caramel owner Sarah Simcock and Hospiscare fundraising manager Lucy Hancock. Picture: Caramel

Picture: Caramel

Two boutiques in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton staged successful fashion shows in aid of Hospiscare and the Devon Air Ambulance

Snob's owner Emma Ranson Bellamy with Budleigh mayor Tom Wright. Picture: SnobSnob's owner Emma Ranson Bellamy with Budleigh mayor Tom Wright. Picture: Snob

Two fashion shows have raised a total of around £1,355 for local charities.

A sold-out event at Exmouth’s Caramel boutique brought in more than £730 for Hospiscare – Lympstone and Exmouth on Wednesday, March 27.

Guests sipped on bubbly as they were shown the spring collection and given tips on how to style the latest trends.

Caramel’s owner and manager Sarah Simcock said: “Feedback has been great. Our customers love seeing the clothes on our models who were all volunteers and did an amazing job. We had fantastic raffle prizes generously donated by many local businesses, so a massive thank you to everyone who supported the event.”

A summery coordinated look at the Caramel fashion show. Picture: CaramelA summery coordinated look at the Caramel fashion show. Picture: Caramel

The following evening another fashion show took place at the Snob boutique in Budleigh Salterton, raising over £625 for the Devon Air Ambulance Trust. The Budleigh Mayor Tom Wright was the guest of honour, and again there was a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

Shop owner Emma Ranson Bellamy said: “We were all in tears when the Mayor shared his personal experience of the DAA and how they helped his son after a major rugby accident. I’ve also discovered how one of my own staff was helped after an accident - it just goes to show what an amazing service they provide in the county.”

A bright spring look being modelled at the Snob fashion show. Picture: SnobA bright spring look being modelled at the Snob fashion show. Picture: Snob

Showing off a stylish look at the Caramel fashion show. Picture: CaramelShowing off a stylish look at the Caramel fashion show. Picture: Caramel

Emma Millar, Emma Cooling and Natalie Giles at the Snob fashion show. Picture: SnobEmma Millar, Emma Cooling and Natalie Giles at the Snob fashion show. Picture: Snob

A summery look for warmer weather, at the Caramel fashion show. Picture: CaramelA summery look for warmer weather, at the Caramel fashion show. Picture: Caramel

Casual style on the Caramel 'catwalk'. Picture: CaramelCasual style on the Caramel 'catwalk'. Picture: Caramel

