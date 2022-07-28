Farewell party for Budleigh Cricket Club

Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club are holding a farewell party on Sunday, September, 4.

The ‘Over and Out’ event is an afternoon of family fun will give the community chance to say goodbye to the club’s home as it prepares to move to East Budleigh Road.

The following weekend the club will leave its current site as part of the Environment Agency's £9m scheme to breach the embankments of the River Otter in several places to allow it to reconnect to its original flood plains.

A spokesperson for Budleigh Cricket Club said: “Everyone’s invited to come and say their farewells at a special event to mark Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club’s move from its historic Ottermouth site.

“Emotions are expected to be high as players past and present, their families and all those with a connection to the club gather to say their goodbyes in preparation for BSCC’s move to Janey’s Field on the outskirts of town.”

Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club is now set for a move away from Ottermouth, which is prone to flooding.

A planning application submitted to East Devon District Council, to build a new ground at land north of South Farm Cottages was approved under delegated powers in January 2022.

In April, 2022, the cricket club launched a crowdfunding appeal after an estimated £50,000 worth of equipment, stock and playing kit was lost in the latest flood.

The club launched a JustGiving campaign asking for members, supporters, and the community to provide much-needed funds to replace the junior kit and bar equipment lost in the flood.

As well as an official farewell, the event will celebrate the exciting plans for its new home – a ‘cutting edge facility’ capable of meeting the needs for all players. The afternoon will begin with children vs adults cricket matches at noon, followed by a Club Vs Legends XI T30 match at 2pm.

The fun will continue from the afternoon into the evening with a giant inflatable obstacle course, live music, bar, refreshments and side stalls.

Entry will be free and all are welcome. For more information, go to their website here. https://www.budleighcc.co.uk/calendar/event/save-the-date--over-and-out-532043