Private funeral for family of Ethiopia Airlines crash victim

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 November 2019

The funeral of Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

The funeral of Joanna Toole. Picture: Adrian Toole

Picture: Adrian Toole

The family of an Exmouth woman who died in the Ethiopia Airlines crash earlier this year have said their final goodbyes.

Joanna Toole, who was killed while flying from Ethiopia to Kenya. Picture: Adrian Toole

The body of Joanna Toole was finally repatriated last week and a private family funeral was held at Exeter Crematorium on Friday (November 15).

The 36-year-old was one of eight British passengers on board a flight ET302 bound for Nairobi, Kenya, when the Boeing aeroplane crashed shortly after take off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in March.

Sadie Clay, of Palmers Funeral Care, organised the repatriation of Miss Toole and the service in Exeter was presided over by humanist celebrant Alison Orchard from Crediton.

The family thanked everyone in Exmouth for their support over the 'difficult' months since Miss Toole died.

the wicker coffin in the hearse. The family of Joanna Toole assisted in making the coffin at Musgrove Willows near Bridgwater. Picture: Adrian Toole

Her father, Adrian, said: "We are very pleased to have Joanna back home and we're able to close this chapter."

