Falklands War anniversary service in Exmouth

A parade and service commemorating 40 years since the end of the Falklands War took place in Exmouth on Sunday, June 19.

Exmouth’s branch of the Royal British Legion, cadets, service veterans and members of the public gathered at the event in the Strand, along with representatives from the town, district and county councils.

Among those present was Major Mike Norman, well-known as commanding officer of the Royal Marines detachment that was stationed in the Falklands when the Argentinians invaded. He organised the resistance until he was ordered to stop fighting, then returned to the UK. When 3 Commando Brigade landed at San Carlos in May to retake the islands, he commanded the newly formed J Company in 42 Commando and was in Stanley to see the Argentinians surrender.

At the anniversary event, Falklands veteran Adrian Pierce laid a wreath and the ‘Freedom of the Falkland Islands to all South Atlantic Medal Holders’ scroll. Exmouth RBL chairman Neil Gregory read ‘In the Beginning’ which gave a brief history of the Falklands and the war, chaplain Padre Jim Gosling led prayers and hymns, and Si Reed read an account of Cfn Alex Shaw, who died on Mt Longdon.

The Royal British Legion have thanked The Crusty Cob for the use of their electricity, Franklins cafe & bar for the use of their table, Andrew Cutler of Exmouth Salvation Army Church for sounding both the Last Post and Reveille, Duncan Nelmes for playing the Piper Lament ‘The Crags of Tumbledown Mountain’, and Exmouth’s Mayor and Town Crier.

