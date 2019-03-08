Advanced search

Fallen tree blocks main Exmouth road - police say ‘reduce your speed’ in high winds

PUBLISHED: 09:15 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 10 March 2019

A376 near Exton. Picture: Google

A fallen tree blocked a main route between Exmouth and Exeter this morning (SUnday, March 10), according to police.

Police say the road was blocked near the turning for the Puffing Billy pub, in Exton, from around 7am this morning and was eventually cleared just after 10am.

Stagecoach said its 57 service was be operating a normal service to the George and Dragon roundabout, in Clyst St George, before turning left towards Woodbury and then right to Wooddbury Square down to ‘pink house corner’.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they received multiple calls on Sunday morning about disruption caused by high winds across the region.

More than 20 reports were received by 7.15am, mostly about fallen trees blocking roads.

Members of the public have been urged to drive with care and vigilance.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Please reduce speed and anticipate what obstruction might be around that next bend.

“Please also report traffic issues so that we can assist in clearance as soon as possible.

“Highways England and other partners are working very hard at the moment to keep both counties moving.”

