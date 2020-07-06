Fairlynch Museum asks for donations whilst doors remain closed

Fairlynch Museum and Arts Centre in Budleigh will remained closed for the remaining future. Picture; Fairlynch Museum and Arts Centre

The trustees of Fairlynch Museum in Budleigh have announced the museum cannot reopen whilst social distancing rules still apply.

They said the decision was taken in the interest of public safety as well as the volunteers, curators and stewards who help to keep the museum running.

Whilst the doors remain closed, the museum is asking supporters to become Friends of the Fairlynch.

The museum has been in the town for more than half a century and welcomed 5,000 visitors last year. It is run by volunteers but costs around £14,000 a year to stay open.

As it receives no funding, it is reliant on Friends’ subscriptions, and supporters can become Friends for £15 as an individual per year or £20 as a family.

The museum needs an income of £53 a day from entry fees and donations but with the doors remaining closed, the need for extra support has grown.

To become a Friend or make an online donation, visit www.fairlynchmuseum.uk/.