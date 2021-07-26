Fairlynch Museum opens its doors for longer visits

Published: 4:00 PM July 21, 2021 Updated: 7:46 PM July 26, 2021

The Fairlynch Museum in Budleigh Salterton opened its doors at long last on Tuesday, July 20 - after being closed since 2019.



Reopening was possible following advice from East Devon’s Covid Compliance team, giving confidence that it will be as safe as possible for both stewards and visitors.



Further good news was announced that a successful recruiting campaign for stewards has made possible a morning shift from 11.30am to 2.00pm, thereby doubling the past opening hours of the Museum. It will now be open from Tuesday to Sunday between 11.30am and 4.30pm.



Exhibitions this year include Croquet Club 150 and VE­Day 75, which was originally planned for 2020. An exhibition of paintings and writings has been assembled to complement a new book by Friend of Fairlynch Sarah Bussy: ‘Joyce Dennys and Budleigh Salterton’ will be launched at the Budleigh Literary Festival in September.



Visitors can also look out for a new exhibit: a model of Her Majesty’s Ship Ark Royal - Flagship of the English Fleet which defeated the Spanish Armada in 1588. Originally named Ark Raleigh, she was built at Deptford for Sir Walter in 1587 by master shipwright Richard Chapman and was later purchased by the Crown for £5,000.

The 1:144 scale model was built by Friend of Fairlynch Patrick Camp for display in the Sir Walter Raleigh Room



Look out for the masked Sir Walter Raleigh and son when you visit!