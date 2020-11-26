Shoppers urged to give Fairlynch a helping hand

Fairlynch.. Picture: Fairlynch Museum Archant

Shoppers in Budleigh Salterton are being urged to help raise funds for the town’s museum.

Fairlynch Museum, which has been closed since the end of 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been chosen to take part in the Co-op Local Community Fund scheme.

Shoppers are being urged to sign up for a Co-op card, choose Fairlynch as the cause they want to support and every time Co-op members buy selected Co-op branded products and services, the museum will get a helping hand.

Fairlynch chairman Trevor Waddington said: “Fairlynch Museum is that much-photographed very pretty thatched building in Fore Street.

“It was built in 1811 and is Grade 2 Listed by Historic England.

“Most people who stand and admire it probably don’t think about what it costs to keep it looking good on the outside and the collections safe on the inside.

“The building is owned by a registered charity and is run entirely by volunteers. It costs about £15,000 a year to run even if it’s closed to visitors because of Covid-19.

“2020 has been especially hard as there was no income, sales, or donations from visitors. It was also essential to spend over £21,000 on thatch repairs and other building work.”

As the museum has been unable to secure money from fundraisers, an online shop has been launched.

Visitors to the site can purchase Fairlynch souvenirs including note cards, tea towels, lace bookmarks, fridge magnets and books.

Proceeds from all sales will help the museum to survive through ‘challenging times’.

A spokesman for the museum added: “We hope locals and friends of the Fairlynch will take a look and maybe place an order for a few items to send out at Christmas and birthdays - or keep for themselves.

“We are very grateful the continued support of the local community.”

For more information on supporting Fairlynch via the Co-op Community Fund visit https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/48670

To visit the museum’s online shop, go to https://www.devonmuseums.net/Fairlynch-Museum/E-Commerce/