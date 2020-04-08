Advanced search

Exmouth dental surgery providing emergency dental packs during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:06 08 April 2020

Fairfield House Dental Surgery have produced emergency packs. Picture: Fairfield House Dental Surgery

Fairfield House Dental Surgery have produced emergency packs. Picture: Fairfield House Dental Surgery

Archant

An Exmouth dentist’s surgery has come to the rescue of those in isolation who need emergency dental help.

One of the emergency dental packs. Picture: Fairfield House Dental SurgeryOne of the emergency dental packs. Picture: Fairfield House Dental Surgery

Fairfield House Dental Surgery have been distributing packs for those who have struggled to find materials for temporary tooth fillings during the coronavirus crisis.

So far, the surgery has been contacted by patients from Exeter, Okehampton and Birmingham.

Packs, which are also available for those not registered with Fairfield, have been dropped off to vulnerable patients in Exmouth.

One nurse transported antibiotics to a patient’s house and asked them if they needed any milk or bread.

A nurse preparing one of the emergency packs. Picture: Fairfield House Dental SurgeryA nurse preparing one of the emergency packs. Picture: Fairfield House Dental Surgery

Dr Robert Mew, clinical lead at Fairfield House, who himself has been helping out at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital during the crisis, said the surgery staff ‘just want to do their bit’.

He said: “It’s so sad and difficult for so many patients.

“We are very proud of our team doing anything they can to help.”

Exmouth Town march on at the top of the East Devon Virtual Football League

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Under-18s – Providing a pathway to the Town senior teams

Exmouth Town Under-18s. Picture: ETFC

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Iconic image of Ben Stokes wins Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019

