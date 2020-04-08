Exmouth dental surgery providing emergency dental packs during coronavirus crisis
PUBLISHED: 16:06 08 April 2020
An Exmouth dentist’s surgery has come to the rescue of those in isolation who need emergency dental help.
Fairfield House Dental Surgery have been distributing packs for those who have struggled to find materials for temporary tooth fillings during the coronavirus crisis.
So far, the surgery has been contacted by patients from Exeter, Okehampton and Birmingham.
Packs, which are also available for those not registered with Fairfield, have been dropped off to vulnerable patients in Exmouth.
One nurse transported antibiotics to a patient’s house and asked them if they needed any milk or bread.
Dr Robert Mew, clinical lead at Fairfield House, who himself has been helping out at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital during the crisis, said the surgery staff ‘just want to do their bit’.
He said: “It’s so sad and difficult for so many patients.
“We are very proud of our team doing anything they can to help.”
