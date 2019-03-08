Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cream tea 'rescue' from burning building for national army charity campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:15 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 27 June 2019

Extreme cream tea at Exmouth Fire Station. Picture: Benjamin Akyol

Extreme cream tea at Exmouth Fire Station. Picture: Benjamin Akyol

Archant

A woman had a cream tea with a difference when she was 'rescued' from a burning building by Exmouth fire fighters.

Exmouth fire fighters rescue Jasmine Northbrooke from a 'burning building'. Picture: Benjamin AkyolExmouth fire fighters rescue Jasmine Northbrooke from a 'burning building'. Picture: Benjamin Akyol

Jasmine Northbrooke was the willing volunteer attempting to enjoy her scone with jam and cream surrounded by smoke in a building Exmouth fire fighters use for training.

The stunt was one of many events organised by ABF The Army's Charity as part of its social media campaign which launches tomorrow.

The charity's #ExtremeCreamTea goes live on National Cream Tea Day with people being asked to set up events in their own 'weird and wonderful' locations and then post their photos on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

A spokesman for the charity said: "We were welcomed by the Red Watch at Exmouth Fire Station.

Extreme cream tea at Exmouth Fire Station. Picture: Benjamin AkyolExtreme cream tea at Exmouth Fire Station. Picture: Benjamin Akyol

"They were up for anything and happy to help out and help us to raise awareness for our charity.

"Firefighters Nelly Baker and Johnny Baker donned their protective gear and switched on the thick smoke in a building they use for training on their site."

Extreme cream tea at Exmouth Fire Station. Picture: Benjamin AkyolExtreme cream tea at Exmouth Fire Station. Picture: Benjamin Akyol

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Mums’ disgust as two-year-old boy sits on used condom at Exmouth Beach

Exmouth beach. Ref exe 30-14SH 0015. Picture: Simon Horn.

Exmouth needs a seafront or town-centre visitor centre, says MP

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Mums’ disgust as two-year-old boy sits on used condom at Exmouth Beach

Exmouth beach. Ref exe 30-14SH 0015. Picture: Simon Horn.

Exmouth needs a seafront or town-centre visitor centre, says MP

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Coleman Cup success at Exmouth Tennis Club

Mike Rollason presenting the Coleman Cup to winners Anne Bulman and Amanda Goodison. Picture EXMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

Woodbury win relegation scrap against Countess Wear

Picture: Thinkstock

Exmouth Gig Club crews enjoy the solstice sunrise

Exmouth gig Rodney Bey (centre) in action at the Lyme Rgeis Regatta

Exmouth Town to host Sidmouth Town in pre-season friendly

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Cream tea ‘rescue’ from burning building for national army charity campaign

Extreme cream tea at Exmouth Fire Station. Picture: Benjamin Akyol
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists