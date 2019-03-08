Cream tea 'rescue' from burning building for national army charity campaign
PUBLISHED: 16:15 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 27 June 2019
Archant
A woman had a cream tea with a difference when she was 'rescued' from a burning building by Exmouth fire fighters.
Jasmine Northbrooke was the willing volunteer attempting to enjoy her scone with jam and cream surrounded by smoke in a building Exmouth fire fighters use for training.
The stunt was one of many events organised by ABF The Army's Charity as part of its social media campaign which launches tomorrow.
The charity's #ExtremeCreamTea goes live on National Cream Tea Day with people being asked to set up events in their own 'weird and wonderful' locations and then post their photos on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.
A spokesman for the charity said: "We were welcomed by the Red Watch at Exmouth Fire Station.
"They were up for anything and happy to help out and help us to raise awareness for our charity.
"Firefighters Nelly Baker and Johnny Baker donned their protective gear and switched on the thick smoke in a building they use for training on their site."
Comments have been disabled on this article.