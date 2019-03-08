Advanced search

Extraordinary scrutiny meeting called to discuss parking tariff increase

PUBLISHED: 11:47 15 October 2019

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

An extraordinary scrutiny meeting has been called to discuss controversial plans to increase car parking charges.

Last month, East Devon District Council's cabinet agreed to launch a consultation process on increasing the hourly tariff in nine car parks from £1 to £1.20.

If approved, the following car parks would be affected: Lace Walk (Honiton), West Street (Axminster), Orchard (Seaton), Central (Beer), Ham East, Ham West, Roxburgh and Mill Street (Sidmouth), Rolle Mews (Budleigh Salterton), London Inn, Imperial Road and Queen's Drive (Exmouth).

The district council says the proposals would allow 'more efficient management' of the car parks and encourage motorists to use the less popular facilities.

The decision has been called into scrutiny by councillor Mike Howe.

Scrutiny has the right to request any decision made by the cabinet or a portfolio holder be discussed by them, with a view to make recommendations, prior it being implemented.

The scrutiny meeting will take place on Thursday, October 24, from 6pm, at Blackdown House, in Honiton.

