Town council environmental audit results ‘imminent’ as XR calls for action on climate change

Extinction Rebellion has written to Exmouth Town Council over its climate emergency declaration last year Picture: Tony Gussin Archant

An environmental audit of Exmouth Town Council is set to be published ‘imminently’, it has been announced.

Following a plea from the Exmouth group of Extinction Rebellion (XR) to take action on fighting climate change, it has been announced that the results of an audit into the council’s activities will be published on its website.

The audit will recognise the work done by the town council so far to reduce greenhouse gases in Exmouth.

The town council is also funding a new dedicated climate change website which aims to give individuals and groups the tools to reduce their carbon footprint.

Extinction Rebellion’s letter to town councillors, which comes 12 months after the town council declared a climate emergency, lists measures which it feels should be put in place.

These include publishing the results of the audit and making sure sustainable drainage systems, home heating and tree planting are considered when looking at planning applications.

However, the town council say they have ‘limited powers’ when it comes to planning applications as a statutory consultee.

Exmouth Town Council said it must adhere to planning guidance including the National Planning Policy Framework, the Exmouth Neighbourhood Plan and the Local Plan.

The XR letter said: “Over a year ago in June 2019, Exmouth Town Council declared a Climate Emergency.

“Now, 14 months down the line, we feel it is a good opportunity to see how this situation has been addressed.

“We are pleased that Exmouth Town Council are working with Transition Exmouth to address the needs of the environment against the backdrop of the Climate Emergency.

“XR recognise that a town council has less powers in some areas of concern but there are measures which can make a significant difference to the carbon footprint of the area.”

In response, a spokesman for the town council said: “We have limited powers.

“Many of these issues are given additional weight via specific polices and community actions in the Neighbourhood Plan, which lends further weight to the planning process and to the town council’s influence and lobbying power in this area and the council will continue to do everything in its power to provide the momentum for the changes you are seeking.”