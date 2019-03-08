Advanced search

Mass 'die in' on Exmouth beach to spotlight global climate change emergency

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 August 2019

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Orcombe Point at the end of Exmouth seafront. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

A mass 'die in' on part of Exmouth's beach is being held to raise awareness of the climate change emergency.

People dressed in 'rising tide' costumes will descend on the seafront on Saturday, August 31, and will mimic the possible consequences of climate breakdown and biodiversity loss.

The event, organised by Extinction Rebellion Exeter member Mary Culhane, will see people lie on the beach around a sand sculpture of the movement's logo.

Ms Culhane said she wants to raise awareness of the seriousness of the problem.

She said: "I want this to raise awareness of the situation we are in and to encourage people not to bury their heads in the sand.

"Everyone can make small steps to change what is happening.

"Until government passes legislation - we are absolutely screwed.

"I want people to sign up to activist groups but we're not trying to frighten people - those of us in Extinction Rebellion are not all crazy hippies.

"We are normal people.

"I am doing it because I have got two daughters and we want them to have a future and I am scared about that."

At 1pm, the 'rising sea-themed' procession will gather in Queen's Drive and Ms Culhane is hoping it will be led by the Red Rebel Brigade.

The Extinction Rebellion Exeter seagull affinity group will be dressed in a joint costume which depicts the impact of rising sea levels on towns, cities and landmarks.

They will be joined by protestors in fancy dress followed by the Exeter chapter's samba band, which is based in Exmouth.

They will make their way to the eastern end of the sea front, and in the shadow of the Orcombe Point cliffs, will stage the 'die in' around an XR logo at around 2pm.

Ms Culhane, who is hoping to establish an Extinction Rebellion group in Exmouth, wants to organise an art workshop to help people design and create their costumes ahead of the march although the location is yet to be confirmed.

Anyone interested in attending the event, joining Extinction Rebellion Exeter or the samba band should go to the Facebook page.

