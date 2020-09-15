Share your pictures of Pebblebed Heaths in photo competition

A favourite view of the heaths by Barbara Mellor. Barbara Mellor.

There is still time to enter a competition to find photographs that ‘capture the spirit’ of Pebblebed Heaths.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sponsored walk on the heaths in the 1970s. Picture: Mary Garner Sponsored walk on the heaths in the 1970s. Picture: Mary Garner

The deadline for the ‘Heaths and Me’ project has been extended from Friday, September 18 until the end of the month.

Entrants are asked to include a few words about their photos and why they have chosen them. A selection of the pictures, and words, will form an exhibition, to be held next year.

Some of the photos received so far can be viewed in an online gallery.

One entrant, Barbara Mellor has sent in several photos of her favourite views. Commenting on one image, she said: “After the nightmare of self-isolating, this photograph which I took in October 2018 looking over Woodbury Common gives me that wonderful feeling of space and peace.”

Heaths and Me photo by Dave Gibson Heaths and Me photo by Dave Gibson

Mary Garner now lives in New Zealand and has submitted a black and white photo taken while she was taking part in a sponsored walk on the heath with her school in the 70s, aged 13 or 14.

The project is being run by the Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust.

Site manager Kim Strawbridge said: “During the coronavirus lockdown, having access to open spaces has been vital both for our mental and physical wellbeing and it seemed a perfect time to capture what the heaths are about.

“As landowners, we know what makes the heaths special, with the diverse landscape, habitats for wildlife and historical features that are under our care. “What people feel about the heaths and their connection to them is just as important. We want to celebrate the best of this beautiful landscape together with everyone who uses it, whether it’s our daily dog walkers or people who may have moved away but still feel a connection to the heaths.

Kate Coldrick's son plays music on the heaths. Kate Coldrick's son plays music on the heaths.

“The heaths have a special place in the heart of many, it has been a privilege to look through the entries that people have been sharing with us.”

The pictures for the final exhibition will be chosen by Andy Thatcher, who is studying for a Masters in Photography at Falmouth University and volunteers with the Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust.

He said: “I’m looking for images that show what it’s really like to be out on the heaths and that capture the stories behind what makes it such a special place.

“Photos that say the most don’t need to be technically perfect, we want to inspire people to think about the world around them and to share images that capture how they see the heaths.”

Andy will select a number of contributions for the exhibition that communicate something personal or tell a story. He will then add his own photographs and bring words and pictures together for the 2021 exhibition.

People are invited to share their photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #TheHeathsAndMe or by emailing mail@pebblebedheaths.org.uk. The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, September 30.

For further details of the project visit the Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust’s website.

The online gallery can be viewed on Flickr,