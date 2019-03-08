Advanced search

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 August 2019

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

NICKHOOKPHOTO

People in the Topsham area who would like to try out a new hobby will be spoiled for choice during a weekend event in September.

People in the Topsham area who would like to try out a new hobby will be spoiled for choice during a weekend event in September.

The town has more than 50 clubs, societies and classes, all of which will be represented at the Join the Club Long Weekend on Friday, September 5 to Sunday, September 7.

The event takes place across 17 venues in which the clubs will be demonstrating their activities and inviting people to join a taster session.

People can try bellringing, flower arranging, singing with choirs, Tai Chi and much more. For children there is coding, arts and crafts, and orienteering.

Yoga studios, sports grounds and allotments will be opening their doors, with other activities taking place in venues such as Matthews Hall and Nancy Potter House.

It has been organized by Love Topsham, a group of volunteers who promote the town.

Jo Berman from the group said: "This is a huge event and we're so excited to help make the community - of all ages - feel more connected."

As an extra incentive, those who visit five or more venues can have a card stamped entitling them to a free beer at the Beer & Bacon Festival on Topsham Quay over the same weekend.

Full details will be on the www.lovetopsham.co.uk website.

