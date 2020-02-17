Advanced search

Lympstone restaurant reveals expansion plans

PUBLISHED: 15:33 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 17 February 2020

The Saddlers Arms in Lympstone wants to expand. Picture: Google

A Lympstone restaurant has revealed plans to expand its premises after submitting a planning application.

The Saddlers Arms, on Exmouth Road, is seeking permission to build a 45sqm extension.

The new move would allow the restaurant to offer 36 more covers, form a prep area located off the existing kitchen, and increase the number of customers loos.

A design and access statement for the plans said: "The proposed restaurant extension will provide a seamless link to the existing conservatory and garden area. It will be built where there is current an existing raised planting area."

The restaurant said the extension will 'ensure economic viability' and meet demand from both local and visiting diners.

The proposed prep area would take an area already utilised as a storage site for fridges and freezers.

The plans will be determined by East Devon District Council.

