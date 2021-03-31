Published: 12:00 PM March 31, 2021 Updated: 3:42 PM March 31, 2021

A local radio station in East Devon is set for a rebrand to reflect its growing reach across the district.

From Tuesday (April 6), ExmouthAIr will become East Devon Radio as it can now be heard across the district – including in the Sid Valley – and in Exeter.

The radio station has been known as ExmouthAir since rebranding in 2018, having previously been known as BayFM.

This also coincides with presenter Ben Clark joining the station for its weekday breakfast show – with the first one airing on Tuesday at 7am.

Devon-born Ben has been broadcasting to the South West for over 30 years, on Gemini FM, Orchard FM in Somerset and more recently on an Exeter station

Station manager Andy Green said: "With Ben Clark on the breakfast show we now have a well-loved presenter on our team.

“I’ve listened to Ben since his early days on the Gemini FM breakfast show and now he’s with us, it’s incredible news and I'm very excited.

“We have come a long way since our 2013 launch on106.4FM.

“Last year we added 95 & 94.6FM which gets our signal further across East Devon and Exeter, so more listeners than ever can enjoy our shows.

“People have been asking me if we’re going to change the name because we have such a bigger reach now, so I have.

“We really want people listening in other areas to feel part of the station too.”

Ben added: “The station's rebrand to 'East Devon Radio' is very exciting; the station already has an incredible following and it can only grow.

"I’m excited about presenting the new breakfast show across East Devon and Exeter and talking to the audience I know in the part of Devon I love.

“I believe listeners need local radio more than ever and I can’t wait to get started.”

East Devon Radio can be heard on 94.6 and 106.4FM across East Devon and Exeter and on 95FM in the Sid Valley.

Ben's show can also be heard online and via smartphones or smartspeakers.