Exmouth Youth Theatre set to rock Exmouth Pavillion

In less than two weeks, Exmouth Youth Theatre will take to the stage of Exmouth Pavilion with their production of We Will Rock You.

Ben Elton’s award-winning West End musical, We Will Rock You is based around the songs of iconic rock band Queen.

The We Will Rock You show follows two young rebels, Galileo and Scaramouche, pursued by the villainous Killer Queen, as they restore rock music to the planet in a post-apocalyptic world when live music has been banned.

The production includes many of Queen’s best-loved songs including Radio Ga Ga, Under Pressure, Somebody to Love, Killer Queen and We Are The Champions.

Exmouth Youth Theatre’s Director and Choreographer, Tracey Hamilton, explains that: “Performing We Will Rock You at Exmouth Pavilion is a hugely important step for our young cast members. It’s been an extremely challenging few years for them and we’re really proud of their resilience. We Will Rock You is an incredibly exciting musical and will be a wonderful experience for them all."

Youngest member, Edie Lapwood, is just 8 years old, and says: “I’m really excited to feature in We Will Rock You. I like all of the songs! I think the story is really nice, it’s really romantic between Galileo and Scaramouche. I think the parents and audiences will be really proud when they see the show!”

Jess Nicholls, 18, plays the evil Commander Khashoggi in the show. She says: “This is my first role with Exmouth Youth Theatre, it’s very exciting to be part of the show. I think everybody loves Queen music and it’s such good fun! I may be biased but my favourite song in the show is Khashoggi’s big number, the Seven Seas of Rhye, which is brilliant - I also really like Crazy Little Thing Called Love. We Will Rock You is a proper feel good show, and the music is just so well known."

We Will Rock You is showing at Exmouth Pavilion from 18th to 22nd July 2022. Tickets are on sale now at the box office, for more details visit www.exmouthyouththeatre.co.uk.