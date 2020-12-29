‘Resilient’ young Exmouth actors perform musical piece during lockdown

Gallery

Published: 8:00 AM December 29, 2020

The young members of the Exmouth Youth Theatre have put together a performance of "Tomorrow" from the musical Annie during the most recent lockdown.

The performance was video and has been shared online with more than 2,000 people on social media.

Mike Hamilton, who along with his wife formed what is now known as Exmouth Youth Theatre in 2018, said: “It's been a difficult year for them, but they have stayed positive and resilient - we are so proud of them.”

The group offers opportunities to young people between the age of 8 and 18 years to learn and develop theatre and performance skills and to support their personal development.

Mike added: “It is a place to experiment, imagine, and explore your own ideas.

“We also encourage our members to participate in other areas of the theatre including working backstage, lighting, sound and production design.

“We receive no corporate or personal sponsorship or outside finance, previously relying on the support of the Blackmore Theatre (Exmouth Players) and membership fees to survive.”

The club’s survival is now under threat after support for the group was withdrawn but this has been boosted after the group was registered as a Community Interest Organisation.

The group has received expressions of support from both Exmouth Town Council and Devon County Council and East Devon MP Simon Jupp has also expressed his support and willingness to help with funding applications.

Exmouth Youth Theatre currently have around 50 members with a number of applications pending and limited places for new members due to space restrictions.

They run three sessions (moving to four sessions in the new year) per week based at Knappe Cross Community Centre Exmouth and Knowle Village Hall Budleigh.

Mike added: “We aim to create a culture of mutual support and an environment in which the children feel able to take creative risks and have any contribution valued.

“To develop confidence, teamwork, life skills and the innate talent of young people in the Exmouth and surrounding areas of Devon, producing opportunities for children of mixed age and abilities to learn skills in theatre dance and drama.

“The Exmouth Youth Theatre is a friendly and accessible mixed ability drama group for young people residing in Exmouth and the district of Devon.

“We seek to equip young people of all ages with theatre skills in a structured and highly motivated environment.

“The Exmouth Youth Theatre teaches young people creative and practical skills, and builds self-confidence and fosters teamwork.”

In 2019, the group put on its first ever production – Annie Jr – and received nominations for the NODA South West Youth Award for company singing, company characterisation and for the best youth production.

Mike said this needs to be ‘taken in context’ as the majority of the 30 or more cast never stepped foot on stage in front of an audience before.

He added: “Originally it was our intention to concentrate on performance skills as opposed to moving towards putting on a full show.

“However, we hadn’t counted on the talent and commitment of our fantastic group of young people and their desire to put on a show in front of a live audience.”

During lockdown the Exmouth Youth Theatre (EYT) continued to meet up to twice a week via Zoom but in the run up to Christmas, the group have been able to rsume face-to-face sessions.

Mike said the Zoom sessions were an ‘emotional lifeline’ for some and everyone is now working ‘extremely’ hard on performance pieces to go before audiences in 2021.

The club is looking for young people between the ages of eight and 18 to be part of the group from January 21.

Mike added: “We give children and young people the skills, support and encouragement they need to be confident in all areas of their lives and of course the opportunity to perform in exciting shows and productions throughout the year.”

For more information, visit their website.