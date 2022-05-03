The 3 girls try on paramedics' helmets with the help of SWASFT Operations Officer Nathan Mills outside Exmouth Ambulance Station - Credit: SWAFT

Three young Exmouth fundraisers have conquered the distance an ambulance from the town travels during an average shift, by walking and running 109 miles.

Bea, Emily and Ophelia, all six years old, have raised more than £500 between them to support frontline ambulance crews, as part of the South Western Ambulance Charity’s Outrun an Ambulance challenge.

Emily’s mum, Sarah said: “We are massively proud of the girls. They love a challenge and are always up for doing something. They just think ambulance crews are heroes.”

Bea added: “Everything was amazing. When we walked, we played, and we ran ahead and sang, and we found worms and flowers and insects too.”

Zoe Larter, head of the South Western Ambulance Charity, said: “We want to say a huge thank you and congratulations to Bea, Emily and Ophelia for taking part. It’s such an impressive achievement.

“We were thrilled to be able to welcome them to Exmouth Ambulance Station recently to meet two off-duty paramedics, representing some of the crews their money will be supporting.

“Our ambulance staff and volunteers really do go the extra mile to keep us all safe. We’d love to see even more people going the extra mile for them by taking part in Outrun an Ambulance.”

The fundraising challenge was founded last year by the South Western Ambulance Charity, the charitable arm of the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT).

In 2022 the charity was joined by five other Ambulance Charities across the UK who have launched their own Outrun an Ambulance fundraising events.

Fundraisers are challenged to conquer a chosen distance covered by one of SWASFT’s ambulances, by running, walking, swimming, scooting, hand-cycling, or riding anything that is self-propelled.

The money raised is used to support the welfare of ambulance crew and personnel and to support the communities served by SWASFT.

The challenge is designed to suit all people and all abilities.

Fundraisers can choose their timeframe, up to a maximum of three months, to ‘outrun’ the distance by at least one mile. They can also take part as a team, with each individual covering part of the distance.

As participants prepare for their challenge, it is recommended that they speak to their GP first if they have not exercised for some time or have any medical conditions or concerns.

For further guidance visit www.nhs.uk/live-well/exercise. It is also recommended that people stick to well-lit areas if exercising outdoors after dark.

Visit www.outrunanambulance.co.uk for more information or email charity@swast.nhs.uk.