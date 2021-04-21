Booktrack success for Fraya, 10
An Exmouth youngster celebrated reading 100 books by having an ice cream from Antonio’s.
Fraya Radcliffe, aged 10, who attends Beacon Primary School, won her Booktrack award having read 100 books at Exmouth Library.
The landmark took her longer than expected due to the pandemic closing the library, but, according to her family, she ‘kept at it’.
She especially enjoyed the Goth Girl books by Chris Riddell and read a couple download books on the ‘Libby’ app while the Library was closed.
The Booktrack programme rewards youngsters who read and discuss the titles they have read.
Her family said she was ‘very pleased’ to complete her mission and is proud of the gold badge she received.
Frays was treated to a bubblegum-flavour ice cream at Antonio’s, in The Strand, as a reward.
The Booktrack scheme is run across Devon’s libraries. For more information, visit https://www.devonlibraries.org.uk/web/arena/children-booktrack