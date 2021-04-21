News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Booktrack success for Fraya, 10

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:00 PM April 21, 2021   
Fraya Radcliffe, aged 10, wins a Booktrack award

Fraya Radcliffe, aged 10, wins a Booktrack award - Credit: Catherine Cooper

An Exmouth youngster celebrated reading 100 books by having an ice cream from Antonio’s. 

Fraya Radcliffe, aged 10, who attends Beacon Primary School, won her Booktrack award having read 100 books at Exmouth Library. 

The landmark took her longer than expected due to the pandemic closing the library, but, according to her family, she ‘kept at it’. 

She especially enjoyed the Goth Girl books by Chris Riddell and read a couple download books on the ‘Libby’ app while the Library was closed. 

The Booktrack programme rewards youngsters who read and discuss the titles they have read.  

Her family said she was ‘very pleased’ to complete her mission and is proud of the gold badge she received. 

Frays was treated to a bubblegum-flavour ice cream at Antonio’s, in The Strand, as a reward. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Body of girl, 13, found on Exmouth beach
  2. 2 Lets welcome visitors back to beautiful area of the world
  3. 3 Lympstone relocation for Lawoofs Devon
  1. 4 Exmouth Hospiscare centre gets cash boost from Freemasons
  2. 5 Work continues on seafront sensory garden
  3. 6 Budleigh CIC to launch more courses for adults with learning disabilities
  4. 7 Sea shantys sound romantic, but are accounts of life on the waves
  5. 8 Lifetime membership for Exmouth in Bloom’s 100th ‘friend’
  6. 9 All about the data for Exmouth youth
  7. 10 Work to begin on plan to protect ‘jewel in Exmouth’s crown’

The Booktrack scheme is run across Devon’s libraries. For more information, visit https://www.devonlibraries.org.uk/web/arena/children-booktrack  

Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A view of the Exe Estuary from Topsham

Topsham events planned after latest stop on lockdown roadmap

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Tim Mock in front of Exmouth RNLI Trent Class 14-12 Forward Birmingham.

Glowing tributes paid to Exmouth RNLI ‘legend’ Tim Mock

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Henry Mock inside the renovated Exmouth Express, which is set to return to the seafront

Next stop Queen’s Drive for Exmouth Miniature Railway!

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Exmouth youngsters Amber, Florence, Bea, Emily, Isabel and Jacob after a beach clean

Exmouth youngsters take part in beach clean

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon