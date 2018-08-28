Advanced search

Exmouth youngster's letter sparkes town centre recycling bin increase

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 December 2018

Anna Kifli-Reynolds, of Withycombe Raleigh Primary School, being presented with a certificate of appreciation by town mayor councillor Jeff Trail. Picture: Withycombe Raleigh Primary School

A heart-felt letter from a young Exmouth eco-champion could prove the catalyst for a boost to recycling facilities in the town.

Year six Withycombe Raleigh Primary School pupil Anna Kifli-Reynolds wrote an impassioned letter to town mayor councillor Jeff Trail calling for more recycling bins in public places as part of a persuasive letter writing task in class.

Cllr Trail soon responded to Anna saying a number of new bins are set to be provided along Exmouth seafront. He also visited the school to present Anna with a certificate for writing to him.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has since confirmed they are looking to install ‘a few more recycling points’ in the Magnolia Centre in the town centre.

In the letter, Anna also raised concerns about the reliance on landfill for disposing of rubbish and the impact single-use plastics are having on wildlife.

She added: “Valuable space is being taken up by landfill site, jammed with rubbish; giant incinerators burn piles of waste and litter is scattered everywhere.

“It is clear that a sensible way to reduce this waste is to provide bins.

“We simply need more bins. Please act now and provide us with recycling bins before it is too late.”

In response, cllr Trail wrote: “I am pleased to advise you that a number of new recycling bins are to be provided along the Exmouth seafront.

“These bins will enable residents and visitors who use the beach and surrounding areas to personally recycle their own waste.

“I totally agree with you that plastics have become a burden on all of our lives and especially to our wildife.

“Many thanks for your interest and understanding of your subject and local concerns.”

A spokesperson for EDDC said: “We currently offer on street recycling along Exmouth seafront and in The Strand and are looking at adding a few more recycling points in the Magnolia Centre.

“We constantly monitor the amount of recycling we collect from these points and will look to offer more recycling points if necessary.”

Mike Smith, year six teacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School, said: “We are all incredibly proud that Anna’s letter was of sufficient quality to elicit such a positive response.”

