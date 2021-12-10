News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

'We knit you a merry Christmas' - Exmouth Yarn Bombers strike again

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:33 PM December 10, 2021
Updated: 2:46 PM December 10, 2021
Knitted Christmas tree made by Exmouth Yarn Bombers 

Knitted Christmas tree made by Exmouth Yarn Bombers - Credit: Exmouth Yarn Bombers 

It was a case of knitting needles, not pine needles, when the Exmouth Yarn Bombers decided to provide a Christmas tree for the town. 

Exmouth Yarn Bombers at work knitting their creations

Exmouth Yarn Bombers at work knitting their creations - Credit: Exmouth Yarn Bombers

The group have made a large knitted tree and an array of festive decorations, which are on show in the window of Palmers Funeralcare in Rolle Street.  

Children from three local primary schools - Bassetts Farm, Withycombe Raleigh and Exeter Road – also made knitted decorations, pompoms and tassels, which are also displayed in the window around a knitted nativity scene. 

Knitted decorations made by Bassetts Farm Primary School, Exmouth

Knitted decorations made by Bassetts Farm Primary School, Exmouth - Credit: Exmouth Yarn Bombers


Knitted decorations made by Withycombe Raleigh Primary School, Exmouth

Knitted decorations made by Withycombe Raleigh Primary School, Exmouth - Credit: Exmouth Yarn Bombers

Knitted decorations made by Exeter Road Primary School, Exmouth

Knitted decorations made by Exeter Road Primary School, Exmouth - Credit: Exmouth Yarn Bombers

Last year the group knitted outdoor Christmas decorations, but these did not stand up well to the weather, so an indoor space was needed this year – and Palmers were more than happy to offer their window. 

The Exmouth Yarn Bombers plan to sell their knitted creations for charity after Christmas, and are already planning their next adventures in wool for next year. 

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The potential locations identified in the plan. Picture - EDDC

Plans for new town - and THOUSANDS of new homes - in East Devon revealed

Paul Jones

person
Picture of the Exeter Chiefs RFC mascot

Opinion

Chiefs' rebranding dignifies the club and city

Paul Arnott

person
Tristan Locke

Exeter Crown & Country Court

Exeter man guilty of threatening police officer on Exmouth seafront

Court Reporter

person
EMCo 9-5 production

Theatre group returns with 9 to 5 musical magic

Pat Peters - review

Logo Icon