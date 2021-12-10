'We knit you a merry Christmas' - Exmouth Yarn Bombers strike again
- Credit: Exmouth Yarn Bombers
It was a case of knitting needles, not pine needles, when the Exmouth Yarn Bombers decided to provide a Christmas tree for the town.
The group have made a large knitted tree and an array of festive decorations, which are on show in the window of Palmers Funeralcare in Rolle Street.
Children from three local primary schools - Bassetts Farm, Withycombe Raleigh and Exeter Road – also made knitted decorations, pompoms and tassels, which are also displayed in the window around a knitted nativity scene.
Last year the group knitted outdoor Christmas decorations, but these did not stand up well to the weather, so an indoor space was needed this year – and Palmers were more than happy to offer their window.
The Exmouth Yarn Bombers plan to sell their knitted creations for charity after Christmas, and are already planning their next adventures in wool for next year.