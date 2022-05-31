Knitted Jubilee window display at Exmouth funeral directors

A specially knitted Platinum Jubilee display made of yarn has appeared in one funeral director's window in Exmouth.

Palmers Funeralcare has been loving the attention their Jubilee display has been getting from the town. including a Jubilee street party and Royal Family balcony scene knitted by the Exmouth Yarn Bombers.

The balcony scene includes all the familiar faces of the royals, on the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The Buckingham Palace balcony with all the knitted royals. - Credit: Palmers Funeral care

This is the fourth display the Yarn Bombers have made for the Palmers Funeralcare window.

The yarn bombers are a group of volunteer knitters from Exmouth, their work can be seen all around the town, including the post box toppers as well as other things to celebrate milestone events like Remembrance Day and the Queen's Jubilee.

A knitted cake stand fit with cakes and sweet treats. - Credit: Palmers Funeral care

Pam Clarke, from Palmers Funeralcare in Exmouth, said: "The yarn bombers have done a great job making our window display look great, the food on the street party scene, look so lifelike, you just want to reach out and taste one.

"He has had lots of people stopping by, looking in and asking if they can take pictures of our display, it's gained a lot of interest from locals and tourists in the town."

The Queens Platinum Jubilee display at Co-op funeral care in Exmouth. - Credit: Palmers Funeral care







