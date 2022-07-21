Mailbox number 10 knitted by Natalie Morrison and sponsored by the Beach Shop - Credit: Claire Suttie.

40 Exmouth post-boxes have been ‘yarn bombed’ with knitted characters to raise money for Hospiscare.

Knitted characters have appeared on post-boxes around the town created by Exmouth group Yarn Bombers.

Organiser of the Mail Trail, Claire Suttie said: “We are a team of fundraising volunteers.

"This summer we are once again bringing some crochet and knitting magic to Exmouth and created beautiful themed toppers to bring joy to local residents and raise as much as we can for a fantastic local charity, Hospiscare.

“The toppers are now all in position and we ask the public to keep their eyes peeled and to tag us on social media using #exmouthpostboxes #themailtrail.

“We are sure that the Exmouth Community will help us to raise lots of money for Hospiscare support families across Exeter, and East Devon.”

The team of yarn bombers include: Marlies Cawes – Marlies’ creations crocheted with love, Ginny Graves, Terri-Ann Davis – chronichook crochetpirate, Emily Taylor – Made by Milly Crochet, Catrina Marsh, Natalie Morrison – Crochetgirl74, Exmouth Crafty Crafters, Amanda Strowger, Lynn Bee, Helena Stubbs, Ally, Dawn, Shelley Mathews, Jade Angell, Sue Brooks, Sarah Trickett, and Deb Lee.

Postbox12 knitted by Danielle Gibson and sponsored by the Point Bar and Grill - Credit: Claire Suttie.

Natalie Morrison, aka Crochetgirl74, said: "Crochet is my hobby and my mental health stability rock, so to be able to help Hospiscare is a bonus! On top of helping the charity, I hope the toppers will make the whole community smile when they see them and people will donate if they can.”

11 Hospiscare Sarah and her Mum - Spankin Smellin Homes. - Credit: Claire Suttie.

You can buy a Mail Trail map for a minimum donation of £1 from local shops and the map has been designed by Gary Cook of Exmouth Tube Map fame.

Bluebird Care, which has sponsored three post-boxes said: “Our Care Assistants really enjoy spotting them while they are out and about on rounds.”

Official;y launch in Strand, Exmouth the toppers will remain in position until September 4.

To find a list of Exmouth business sponsors who have donated to sponsor each post-box here https://mailtrail.org.uk/sponsors/

A donation can be made any time to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/mailtrailforhospiscare